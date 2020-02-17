salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $501,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $193,270,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $101,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,589.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,128 shares of company stock valued at $78,964,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.95. 3,598,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,339. The stock has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

