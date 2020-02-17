Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 168 Average PT from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.21).

Several analysts have issued reports on SRP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Serco Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

LON:SRP traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 158.10 ($2.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.35. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 35.13.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

