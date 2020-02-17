Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.17). Shopify posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Shopify by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $531.22. 2,206,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,183. Shopify has a one year low of $173.71 and a one year high of $593.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of -478.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.68.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

