Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Rises By 6.2%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALJJ stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. ALJ Regional has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $88.99 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 356,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.