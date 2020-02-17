Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Rises By 6.2%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ALJJ stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. ALJ Regional has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.47.
ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $88.99 million during the quarter.
ALJ Regional Company Profile
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.