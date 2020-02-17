Short Interest in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Increases By 5.4%

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

MMS stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $6,202,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

