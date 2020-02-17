Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $42,096.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a market cap of $42,096.00 and $28,621.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00753946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000398 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

