SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires £187.20 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith acquired 48 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £187.20 ($246.25).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Alex Smith sold 100,000 shares of SThree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92), for a total value of £374,000 ($491,975.80).

On Monday, January 13th, Alex Smith bought 52 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £185.12 ($243.51).

On Thursday, December 19th, Alex Smith sold 48,441 shares of SThree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67), for a total value of £171,965.55 ($226,210.93).

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.72) on Monday. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 379 ($4.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $476.00 million and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 365.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. SThree’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Separately, HSBC upped their price target on SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.