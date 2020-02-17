SwiftCash (SWIFT) Hits Market Cap of $56,467.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. SwiftCash has a market cap of $56,467.00 and $51.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 560.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000380 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 116,036,073 coins and its circulating supply is 115,315,642 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.