Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

Feb 17th, 2020

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

SYRS opened at $7.87 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

