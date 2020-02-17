T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. State Street Corp increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth about $35,623,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,630,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $96.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,390. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $68.16 and a one year high of $96.61.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.