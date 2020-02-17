Ted Baker (LON:TED) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ted Baker to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ted Baker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

LON TED opened at GBX 305.40 ($4.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.20 million and a P/E ratio of 117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 333.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 573.66. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

