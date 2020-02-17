Ternium (TX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TX opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Ternium has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $32.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TX. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

