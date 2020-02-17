Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $15.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 178,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

