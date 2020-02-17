Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $238.98 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00033300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $238.98 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002816 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

