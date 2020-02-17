TI Trust Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Emerson Electric makes up 1.1% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.