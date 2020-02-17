TI Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,058 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.96. 774,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,869. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.71. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $113.87 and a 1-year high of $161.87.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

