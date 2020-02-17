TI Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 32,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 20,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,534. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

