TI Trust Inc. Makes New $363,000 Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,888 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 64.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THO traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $86.66. The company had a trading volume of 593,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,253. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

