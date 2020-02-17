TI Trust Inc. Makes New $691,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Vertical Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.97. The stock had a trading volume of 640,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,528. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

