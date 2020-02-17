TI Trust Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546,322 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after buying an additional 309,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after buying an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,435.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 157,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.55. The company had a trading volume of 800,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,068. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.