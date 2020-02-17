TI Trust Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Boeing makes up approximately 1.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Boeing by 39.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $340.49. 4,197,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of -283.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.33 and a 200 day moving average of $349.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

