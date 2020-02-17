TI Trust Inc. Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,857,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,057,000 after purchasing an additional 562,064 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,618,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,300,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,429,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 198,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,170. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

