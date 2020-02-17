Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TITN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 1,383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 107,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,451. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.