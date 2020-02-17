TiVo (TIVO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TIVO opened at $6.85 on Monday. TiVo has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

TIVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BWS Financial cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

