TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $20.70 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

