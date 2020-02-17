TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNW. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.81.

TSE:RNW opened at C$17.74 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$11.78 and a one year high of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.72%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

