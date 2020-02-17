TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on RNW. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.81.
TSE:RNW opened at C$17.74 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$11.78 and a one year high of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.