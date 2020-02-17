TrustVerse 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $133,834.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $133,834.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00049032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00481835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.83 or 0.06284480 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00066684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005288 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010409 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

