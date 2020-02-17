Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $230.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $225,365.00 and approximately $230.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

