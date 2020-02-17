Unify (UNIFY) Hits Market Cap of $117,384.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Unify has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a market capitalization of $117,384.00 and $2,179.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00761086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000405 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

