Unikoin Gold Price Tops $0.0116 (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Unikoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $3,013.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unikoin Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Profile

Unikoin Gold was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,847,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com . Unikoin Gold’s official website is unikrn.com

Unikoin Gold Token Trading

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, Radar Relay and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unikoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unikoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.