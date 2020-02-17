Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will post sales of $1.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 million. Uniqure posted sales of $1.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $6.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $6.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $25.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Uniqure.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other Uniqure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $129,335.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,854,343.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,996,216.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,178 shares of company stock valued at $7,788,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 247,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,993. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

