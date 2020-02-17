Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) to announce $59.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.50 million. Varonis Systems posted sales of $56.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year sales of $290.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.76 million to $298.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $340.08 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $390.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.63. 338,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,328. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,471. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

