Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Shares Down 1.8%

Vast Resources PLC (LON:VAST) shares were down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), approximately 138,443,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 72,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.26. The company has a market cap of $28.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

About Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, molybdenum, zinc, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Manaila Polymetallic mine in northern Romania; 25.01% interest in Pickstone-Peerless gold mine in Zimbabwe; 80% interest in Baita Plai Polymetallic mine in Romania; 29.41% interest in Blueberry project; and 23.75% interest in Eureka Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.

