Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Price Down 1%

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 154.50 ($2.03), 33,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 11,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($2.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Vianet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

