Wade G W & Inc. Has $14.48 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1,825.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,841 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

GD stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $188.06. 1,351,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

