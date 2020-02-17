Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,260,000 after purchasing an additional 185,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,686,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,108. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

