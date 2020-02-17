Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,198,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

WMB opened at $21.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

