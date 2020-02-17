Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 513,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,858,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $105.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.