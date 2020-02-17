Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will report $534.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.70 million to $544.53 million. Fitbit posted sales of $571.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fitbit.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 340,987 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $2,318,711.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 13.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,373. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.72. Fitbit has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.