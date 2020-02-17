Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will report $534.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.70 million to $544.53 million. Fitbit posted sales of $571.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fitbit.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 13.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FIT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,373. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.72. Fitbit has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Fitbit Company Profile
Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.
