Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$3.17 EPS

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.73). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($7.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($23.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.61) to ($22.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($6.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Oncology.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRRA. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company.

SRRA traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,295. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 824,701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

