Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will post sales of $504.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $524.90 million and the lowest is $493.04 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $437.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth $240,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.96. 460,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,002. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

