Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will post sales of $16.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.20 million and the highest is $17.44 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $12.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $60.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.21 million to $61.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.35 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $81.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.84.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 97,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,732. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.87 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,036,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

