Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Schneider National posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schneider National.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 213,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider National (SNDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.