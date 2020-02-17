Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HABT. Guggenheim lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Habit Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Habit Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $364.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

