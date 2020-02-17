Zacks: VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Given $5.80 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VirTra Systems an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ VTSI traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. VirTra Systems has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VirTra Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.00% of VirTra Systems worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

