ZelCash (ZEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.01172471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043942 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00204130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004439 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

