ZEON (ZEON) Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. ZEON has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $252.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.03248606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00244799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00157463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.