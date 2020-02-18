$1.47 EPS Expected for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 482,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,544. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Synaptics has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Synaptics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,698,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

