$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.74. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $207.68. 1,355,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.