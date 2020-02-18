1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Up 7.2%

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.78, 1,402,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 645,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLWS. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.49.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

